"Fatal crash - Wainui, near Whakatane"

One person has died following a serious crash on Wainui Road, Wainui near Whakatane.

Police were alerted to a vehicle that had rolled at around 5:15am this morning.

One person was deceased at the scene.

Police are investigation the cause of the crash.

