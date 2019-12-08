Fatal crash - Wainui, near Whakatane
Sunday, 8 December 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash - Wainui, near Whakatane"
One person has died
following a serious crash on Wainui Road, Wainui near
Whakatane.
Police were alerted to a vehicle that had
rolled at around 5:15am this morning.
One person was
deceased at the scene.
Police are investigation the cause
of the
crash.
