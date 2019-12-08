Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sunday, 8 December 2019, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Industrial action continues to affect NZ Bus services

Industrial action means NZ Bus services are not operating.

The industrial action follows the rejection by First Union and Tramways Union of a pay offer from the bus company NZ Bus for drivers. The industrial action included non operation of some services and drivers not collecting fares via the AT HOP ticketing system.

Auckland Transport purchases full service provision from bus companies such as NZ Bus via service contracts, including employment of bus drivers and the collection of fares on behalf of AT. Normally AT would bear any change in fare revenue and passenger demand, but not when employees are carrying out industrial action and not collecting any fares, which falls on the bus company as the employer of drivers. AT does not own buses or employ drivers.

AT understands that NZ Bus received notification on Tuesday evening from First Union and Tramways for the continued non-collection of fares. In response NZ Bus has suspended drivers who are not collecting fares, and suspended those resulting services. NZ Bus is unable to pay drivers to operate if fares are not being collected.

NZ Bus operates 30 to 35 per cent of Auckland’s bus services and around 70,000 passenger trips could be affected. NZ Bus operates some of the busiest routes along Dominion, Sandringham, Mt Eden and Manukau Roads, as well as other routes across the wider Auckland region and the LINK services.
AT has sourced limited services for tomorrow from other bus companies on some key NZ Bus routes:
• The 321 hospital service will run as normal

Route 25 Dominion Rd
From Mt Roskill Shops:
First bus 6.30am approximately every 15 minutes until 10.00am.
10.00am approximately every 30 minutes until 4.00pm
4.00pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus at 6.15pm

Route 25 From Civic Centre:
First bus 7.15am approximately every 15 minutes until 8.45am
8.45am until 3.45pm approximately every 30 minutes
3.45pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus at 7.00pm

Route 27 Mt Eden Rd:
From Three Kings
First bus 6.30am approximately every 15 minutes until 10.00am.
10.00am approximately every 30 minutes until 4.00pm
4.00pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus at 6.15pm

Route 27 From Britomart (Commerce St)
First bus 7.15am approximately every 15 minutes until 9.45am
9.45am until 3.45pm approximately every 30 minutes
3.45pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus at 7.00pm

A full list of impacted services is on our website, Facebook, Twitter and real time updates are on AT Mobile. Please check before you travel and plan your journey in advance.
Bus services operated by companies other than NZ Bus will continue as scheduled, as will train and ferry services. There will be some buses operated on affected routes but this service will be limited. If your service is affected, AT encourages customers to plan alternative travel arrangements including possibly other routes. The train may be an option for some commuters.
Auckland Transport apologises for any inconvenience and will have ambassadors at key locations tomorrow to assist commuters.
https://at.govt.nz/


• ENDS -

