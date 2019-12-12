Whakaari tragedy: message of support from Australia
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:49 am
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists
The senior doctors’ union, the Association of Salaried
Medical Specialists has received a message of support from
specialists on the other side of the Tasman.
The
President of the Australian Salaried Medical Officers’
Federation Geoff Dodd said:
“We have been
following the events unfolding in NZ from this side of the
Tasman with great sadness, but also admiration for the
emergency response teams and the medical staff caring for
the survivors. The workload for your plastic surgeons,
intensivists, anaesthetists and others who support them must
be extreme, especially given the health services were
already working at and beyond capacity.
I can
still remember the impact of the Bali bombings on our
capacity to treat the victims of major burns - it is work
that goes on long past the headlines and media
interest.
On behalf of ASMOF may I offer our
support for your members who are directly or indirectly
involved in the medical response to the care of victims of
the volcanic explosion.
Our thoughts are
with you.
Geoff Dodd
President,
ASMOF
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Two Further Fatalities
Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari / White Island, bringing the official toll to eight. One was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>