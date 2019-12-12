Whakaari tragedy: message of support from Australia

The senior doctors’ union, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has received a message of support from specialists on the other side of the Tasman.

The President of the Australian Salaried Medical Officers’ Federation Geoff Dodd said:

“We have been following the events unfolding in NZ from this side of the Tasman with great sadness, but also admiration for the emergency response teams and the medical staff caring for the survivors. The workload for your plastic surgeons, intensivists, anaesthetists and others who support them must be extreme, especially given the health services were already working at and beyond capacity.

I can still remember the impact of the Bali bombings on our capacity to treat the victims of major burns - it is work that goes on long past the headlines and media interest.

On behalf of ASMOF may I offer our support for your members who are directly or indirectly involved in the medical response to the care of victims of the volcanic explosion.

Our thoughts are with you.

Geoff Dodd

President, ASMOF

