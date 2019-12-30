Police seeking information following assault
Monday, 30 December 2019, 6:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking the public’s assitance to identify the
two men pictured as we believe they may be able to assist
our enquries into an assault in Dunedin on Saturday 14
December.
The assault occurred following an altercation at
a fast-food restaurant on George Street.
After leaving the
restaurant a man and woman in their 20s were followed north
on George Street by two men.
The male victim was then
approached and knocked unconscious.
“The is type of
behaviour is unacceptable and Police take incidents of this
nature extremely seriously,” says Detective Mark
Durant.
“The victim continues to suffer headaches
following this assault and is receiving support from
Police.”
Anyone with information that may assist Police
is urged to call 105 quoting file number 191214/2693.
You can also contact
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
