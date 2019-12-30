Police seeking information following assault

Police are seeking the public’s assitance to identify the two men pictured as we believe they may be able to assist our enquries into an assault in Dunedin on Saturday 14 December.

The assault occurred following an altercation at a fast-food restaurant on George Street.

After leaving the restaurant a man and woman in their 20s were followed north on George Street by two men.

The male victim was then approached and knocked unconscious.

“The is type of behaviour is unacceptable and Police take incidents of this nature extremely seriously,” says Detective Mark Durant.

“The victim continues to suffer headaches following this assault and is receiving support from Police.”

Anyone with information that may assist Police is urged to call 105 quoting file number 191214/2693.



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





