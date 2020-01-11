Man arrested following Otarawairere Beach incident
Saturday, 11 January 2020, 7:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Whakatane Police have made an arrest in relation to an
incident at Otarawairere Beach on 8 January, where two young
girls were indecently spoken to.
A 53-year-old man has
been taken into custody and is due to appear in Whakatane
District Court on Monday 13 January.
As the matter is
before the Court, no further comment can be made at this
time.
