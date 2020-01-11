Man arrested following Otarawairere Beach incident

Whakatane Police have made an arrest in relation to an incident at Otarawairere Beach on 8 January, where two young girls were indecently spoken to.

A 53-year-old man has been taken into custody and is due to appear in Whakatane District Court on Monday 13 January.

As the matter is before the Court, no further comment can be made at this time.





© Scoop Media

