Police appeal to the public to help locate missing woman
Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 8:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Have you seen Wendy Sedon?
Police are appealing to the
public to help find Wendy Sedon, who went missing after
leaving her home in Onehunga on Monday.
The 60-year-old
was reported missing after she failed to return home.
She
left her home about 7pm on Monday.
Police have made a
number of extensive enquiries and searched the area to try
to locate her.
Police and her family hold serious concerns
for her safety and well-being.
She is deaf and
communicates by writing on pieces of paper, and is described
as 165cm tall with grey shoulder length hair.
She was last
seen wearing a white top and a long red skirt.
She may
have been pushing a pram full of clothing, with a colourful
striped covering.
Police are urging anyone who may have
seen her or with any information about her whereabouts to
contact them on 105.
If anyone sees her, they’re urged
to call 111.
