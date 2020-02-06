Update: Crash, Te Puke - Bay of Plenty
Thursday, 6 February 2020, 7:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of
Number three Road and Macloughlin Road shortly after
12.30pm.
While enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are ongoing initial indications suggest the crash
was due to a medical event.
The intersection where
the crash occurred and the surrounding roads have now
re-opened.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations