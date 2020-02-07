Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

All Mataura residents return home

Friday, 7 February 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: Civil Defence Emergency Management


All Mataura residents were able to return to their properties from 6pm Thursday when the cordon surrounding the town was lifted.

Emergency Management Southland Controller Angus McKay said around 30 Mataura properties were flooded, and temporary accommodation has been provided for any affected families. In Gore, residents have been able to return to the 12 properties flooded in Ontario St, following a pumping operation to remove the water.

Pumping is underway in Mataura to remove water from flooded areas and there may be delays and obstructions for local traffic, as well as noise from the operations. There are also a few Mataura properties without power because of floodwater effects or concerns over safety. People are advised to go to the Mataura Community Centre if they need help because of property damage or other issues. This hub will remain open for as long as necessary.

In three severely affected rural areas MPI and the Rural Support Trust are contacting farmers to check how they are coping and whether they need additional support.

All state highways are now open with detours and speed restrictions in many areas – NZTA and AA websites have the latest updates. Many local roads are still closed or have speed restrictions. Drivers are reminded to take special care, obey all signs and instructions and not to drive through flooded areas.

All rivers in the district have peaked and have reducing flow volumes. Stop banks are being checked for structural integrity and so far, there are no issues. Engineers are having to wait for flow volumes to recede to check all stop banks. Weather conditions in Southland are forecast to improve over the next few days, and although a band of rain is forecast for Saturday morning and again on Sunday, these are not expected to cause issues.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Civil Defence Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 