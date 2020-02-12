One Person Has Died Following A Serious Crash
Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 6:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash at
the intersection of Opunake Road and Rowan Road near Mahoe.
- Fatal crash, Mahoe, Taranaki -
Central
Police were alerted to the car vs
motorcycle crash at around 5:35pm.
The Serious Crash
Unit have been notified.
Traffic control and
diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to expect
delays.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations