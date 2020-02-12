One Person Has Died Following A Serious Crash

One person has died following a serious crash at the intersection of Opunake Road and Rowan Road near Mahoe.

Police were alerted to the car vs motorcycle crash at around 5:35pm.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

Traffic control and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to expect delays.

