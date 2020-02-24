Missing Swimmer, Waihi Beach
Monday, 24 February 2020, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The search is ongoing today for a missing swimmer who got
into difficulty off Waihi Beach on Friday.
Police are
co-ordinating a shoreline search being conducted by members
of the Waihi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.
The search
area is out from where the boy was last seen, north along
the rocky coastline, and south along Waihi Beach.
The
teenage boy’s family are being supported by local
Police.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations