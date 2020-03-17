Police Acknowledge IPCA Report On Officer Using Force During Arrest

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report into an officer using force during an arrest at Wairoa Police Station on 21 January 2019.

A man had claimed an officer became aggressive when taking him into a cell.

The report found the officer was justified in arresting the man, and in using an amount of force to do so.

The authority found the officer was justified in using his leg to take the man to the ground after the man became abusive towards the officer.

The officer was also justified in using his fist to hold the man’s head against the floor when he thought the man was going to spit at him.

The officer used his leg to flip the man onto the floor before he exited the cell, which the Authority found to be unnecessary.

Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama says any use of force is a last resort, however the offender presented a risk to the officer and others in the station.

“The officer involved took reasonable steps to quickly detain the man after he became aggressive.

"The challenge for Police is when there is levels of resistance, the force applied should be reasonable and proportionate.

"It is important that we review incidents such as this and share anything learnt with each other.”

