SH5 Is Closed East Of Tapapa Following A Serious Crash
Thursday, 19 March 2020, 9:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have been seriously injured following a
two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, Ngatira.
The
crash was reported about 5:30pm.
The road is currently
closed and is likely to be for several
hours.
Diversions are being put in place at Tapapa
Road and Oturoa Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations