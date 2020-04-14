COVID-19 Helpline Launched To Reach The Most Vulnerable

It is a difficult time for all New Zealanders right now, however we know some people with learning (intellectual) disability will be finding the COVID-19 situation extremely difficult.

Many people with learning disability do not have access to the internet or smartphones and are effectively cut off from their communities. People are reporting situations such as not being able to get food, confusion around how to pay bills with reduced banking hours and the need to stay at home, having access to Easy Read information about the virus and what it means to be at Level 4, and increased loneliness.

People First New Zealand, IHC and the Personal Advocacy and Safeguarding Adults Trust are working together to respond to people with learning disability during COVID-19.

We are using the People First NZ 0800 (free phone) number to assist people with learning disability and their families/ whānau. While People First NZ staff will respond to calls in the first instance, the three organisations will work together to make sure all people get the help they need.

The People First NZ COVID-19 Helpline number is 0800 20 60 70 and messages will be responded to several times a day.

People First New Zealand Ngā Tāngata Tuatahi is a national Disabled Persons Organisation run by and for people with learning (intellectual) disability. People First NZ members speak up about rights in their lives, in the community and to government www.peoplefirst.org.nz.

The Personal Advocacy and Safeguarding Adults Trust provides a range of safeguarding services and supports for adults with care and support needs in New Zealand. These include Support for Decision Making, short term advocacy, life-long advocacy, and the coordination of an inter-agency response for concerns of harm, abuse and neglect of Adults at Risk.

IHC advocates for the rights, inclusion and welfare of all people with intellectual disabilities and supports them to live satisfying lives in the community. IHC provides advocacy, volunteering, events, membership associations and fundraising. The IHC Group also includes Accessible Properties, Choices NZ and IDEA Services.

