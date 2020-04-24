Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

1200 Pacific Family Violence Workers To Be Mobilised During Covid-19

Friday, 24 April 2020, 6:50 am
Press Release: The Cause Collective

A campaign to tackle increased family violence in New Zealand’s Pacific communities during Covid-19 will launch today.

The Nga Vaka o Kāiga Tapu, initiative led by The Cause Collective, will see 1200 family violence workers and community advocates mobilised throughout the country to help Pacific communities prevent violence. The campaign also includes radio programmes in eight different languages and using online forums to raise awareness about where Pacific families can get help and support during this time for family violence.

Data from NZ Police shows that the number of family violence incidents has increased since the nation went into lockdown late last month.

“Pacific families are particularly vulnerable during the Coronavirus pandemic with Pacific peoples already being disproportionately represented in intimate partner violence and child abuse statistics,” says The Cause Collective CEO, Rachel Enosa.

“The issues are complex because of the possibility of community transmission, the after-effects of the pandemic on the economy and the increased risk factors that will be experienced across the Pacific population.”

The 1200 Pacific network is made up of family violence practitioners, Pacific providers and community leaders who were trained over a three-year period using specific cultural frameworks in eight different Pacific languages through the Nga Vaka o Kāiga Tapu programme.

Funded by the Ministry of Social Development, under the Pasefika Proud initiative, the Nga Vaka o Kāiga programme has produced a wealth of experience, data insights and curriculum to leverage from during Covid-19.

“Our role is to advocate on behalf of Pacific families and communities as part of the response and recovery from the Coronavirus,” says the Nga Vaka o Kāiga Cultural Lead, Fa’amatuainu Tino Pereira.

“We want to increase Pacific community knowledge and confidence about how to support both victims and perpetrators of violence during the Coronavirus pandemic. This means activating community action through the Nga Vaka network of 1200 who have already completed the programme.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Cause Collective on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

Government : Climate Target To Come Under Expert Scrutiny

Minister for Climate Change James Shaw has asked the independent Climate Change Commission to review New Zealand’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement. The purpose of the review is to ensure the NDC is consistent ... More>>

ALSO:


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 