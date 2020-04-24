Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Otago & Southland Highways Work Resumes After Anzac Weekend, Under Level 3 Safety Guidelines

Friday, 24 April 2020, 5:28 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Otago and Southland road users will see a lot more activity on their highways after Anzac weekend with the lifting of the COVID-19 Level 4 Lockdown and the start of Level 3* safety protocols.

Otago projects that may cause road users’ delays

Nevis Bluff – SH6 between Gibbston Valley and Kawarau Gorge

Rock scaling, geological monitoring and inspection work restarts at the Nevis Bluff on Tuesday, 28 April. Road users can expect to be stopped for up to 10 minutes at a time between the hours of 8am and 5pm on weekdays. This work is expected to continue into the middle of May.

Luggate Bridge – SH8A between Luggate and Tarras

The bridge continues to be closed during daytime hours as further span strengthening and urgent repair work is undertaken. Road users are advised to take an alternative route via Kane Road and Camphill Road.

  • HPMV holders who are specifically permitted to go via SH8A should ensure they have an alternative route approved.
  • 50MAX operators should take note that there are restrictions on the Camphill Road Bridge and prepare to take an alternative route.

The bridge will be closed from 8am to 5pm weekdays for the next four weeks, most of May.

Makarora River Bridge, SH6 – night closures in May

Works will restart on the single lane Makarora River Bridge after Anzac weekend. From Wednesday, 29 April to Friday, 1 May, drivers will need to slow to 30 km/ hour. Following this work, there will be full road closures overnight.

From Sunday, 3 May, the bridge will be closed from 9pm to 5am on Sunday through to Thursday evenings. Overnight closures are expected to be used for two weeks, concluding at 5am on Friday, 8 May.

Bridge strengthening started in February. Background here.

Southland highway work, be ready to slow to 30 km/ hour at:

  • SH6, Lorneville roundabout, stop/go at each roundabout exit for pavement/surface works
  • SH6, Tothills Creek south of Winton, shoulder closed for drainage work
  • SH6, 723 Winton-Lorneville Highway, shoulder closed for drainage work
  • SH99, Steel Road, shoulder closed for drainage work
  • SH99, two sites between Wallacetown and Wright’s Bush, temporary traffic lights for drainage works

Pavement marking (stop/go traffic management):

  • SH93 (Clinton to Mataura) and SH96 (west of Mataura)

3rd party work with traffic management in place

  • SH1, Dee to Kelvin St Invercargill, lane drop, right turn restrictions at Nith St and temporary speed limit for ICC watermains work which is re-starting
  • SH94, Te Anau-Mossburn highway, near Whitestone Rd, stop/go and temporary speed limit in place for urgent tree trimming

Anzac Day

No Anzac Day parades are happening on or near state highways this weekend due to the current Level 4 Lockdown and need for safe social distancing outside people’s bubbles.

However, the NZ Defence Force and RSA National have created an event called ‘Stand at Dawn’ encouraging people who want to, to stand at dawn with the people in their bubble, wearing a poppy and listening to their dawn service. More info here www.standatdawn.com.

Advice for safe use of our roads and highways after Anzac weekend

The drop to Level 3 means cafes and other businesses may be open but will be functioning differently. We ask everyone to be mindful that there may be unexpected queuing in some areas and ask everyone to drive carefully and courteously.

There will be more drivers on the roads at Level 3, however pedestrian and cyclist activity will likely also remain high with many children and teenagers at home.

Under Level 3, pedestrians are asked to keep minimum social distancing, so please slow down near people walking or cycling given they may move out further onto the road or berms and children can also be unpredictable.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of the challenges pedestrians and cyclists are facing and be careful around busy urban and suburban areas.

Please continue to call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS with any state highway concerns rather than approach our crews to keep everyone safe.

Safety guidelines:

* At Alert Level 3, Waka Kotahi crews will be following the official New Zealand construction Covid-19 protocols including restricted access to sites, requirements for workers to maintain physical distancing, and the use of additional protective clothing. These standards will be the same across the construction and building sector.

At all Waka Kotahi sites, crews will go through a Covid-19 induction and learn the new practices and protocols (for that site/project) to keep them, the surrounding community and road users safe.

Crews will form small working ‘bubbles’ who will stick together throughout the day while maintaining safe social distance, and where they are working away from home, will also share accommodation and travel bubbles.

Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

