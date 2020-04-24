Police Appeal For Witnesses - Suspicious Fire, Blenheim

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire on Nelson Street in Blenheim.

The fire was reported around 8.20pm on Wednesday 22 April, in the vicinity of Quality Inn.

Police would like speak to anyone who witnessed a man running from the scene around the time of the fire.

The man was wearing a pair of light-coloured trousers or shorts with a dark top and he could have possibly suffered burns to his face and hands.

There were several vehicles on Nelson Street at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Andy Watson of Blenheim Police on 105 and quote job number P041878705.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

