Police Appeal For Witnesses - Suspicious Fire, Blenheim
Friday, 24 April 2020, 6:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious
fire on Nelson Street in Blenheim.
The fire was
reported around 8.20pm on Wednesday 22 April, in the
vicinity of Quality Inn.
Police would like speak to
anyone who witnessed a man running from the scene around the
time of the fire.
The man was wearing a pair of
light-coloured trousers or shorts with a dark top and he
could have possibly suffered burns to his face and
hands.
There were several vehicles on Nelson Street at
the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is
asked to call Constable Andy Watson of Blenheim Police on
105 and quote job number P041878705.
Information can
also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
