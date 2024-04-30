Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Disrupt Pair’s Plans In Clendon Park

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An early morning call to Police will see one before the Youth Court today following an arrest overnight.

Counties Manukau Central Area Commander, Inspector Adam Pyne, says Police responded to reports of a burglary at a Clendon Park dairy in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Our teams were called to Finlayson Avenue around 1.55am where two people were attempting to break into the premises.

“The pair had broken a glass window, however were unable to breach the metal roller barrier.”

From a safe area, the informant stayed on the phone with one of our communicators, and continued to provide details on the pair’s movements.

“Police located one of the males believed to be involved a short time later.

“He was taken into custody without further incident and has since been charged in relation to this incident,” Inspector Pyne says.

The 17-year-old is due to appear before the Manukau Youth Court today, Tuesday 30 April.

Enquiries to locate the second person involved are ongoing.

Police would like to acknowledge the keen reporting and helpful information to assist Police will holding

“From calling Police in the first instance and continuing to provide information, this led to a timely arrest and a great result for our community,” Inspector Pyne says.

“We would also like to acknowledge the security measures in place to deter further alleged offending.”

Police continue to remind the public about the importance of reporting offending or suspicious activity occurring in your communities.

Please call 111 if the incident is happening right now or call 105 to report an incident after the fact.

People can also make a report online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

