McLauchlan Street Works On Track

Contractors on site in McLauchlan Street where works are well ahead of schedule

McLauchlan Street’s $1.7m water main upgrade is well on track to be finished ahead of time.

Contractors Fulton Hogan installed the difficult section in front of Marlborough Girls’ College and Bohally Intermediate during the school term break to cause minimum disruption to students, parents and teachers, Council’s 3 Waters Project Engineer Graeme Jackson said.

“They are currently working on installing the last 200m of pipework between Fulton and McCullum Streets and hope to have this completed within the next two weeks,” he said

The work, which began in January, is to replace the existing old and undersized water mains that run the full length of McLauchlan Street from Nelson Street to Old Renwick Road and extends 800 metres along Old Renwick Road to the west and 200 metres to the east.

There will be some disruptions for residents over the coming months with a series of water shutdowns, the first is scheduled for Tuesday 7 May. All affected residents will be notified by letter drop and Antenno alerts.

“After this there will be a series of minor excavation works and water shutdowns to swap over to the new pipework over the coming few months,” Mr Jackson said.

“The contract end date is the 1 of October but at this stage we believe we will be finished by mid-August 2024.”

