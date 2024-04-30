Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Selwyn River/ Waikirikiri Bridge Night Delays, SH1, May Into July

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 1:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Selwyn River/ Waikirikiri Bridge night delays, SH1, May into July

People who travel south of Christchurch at night and overnight will need to build in some extra time with delays at the Selwyn River/ Waikirikiri Bridge from early May until the end of July.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), as part of its regular bridge maintenance, will be jacking bridge beams and repairing some joints/bearings from Monday night, 7 May through to 30 July. Deck joints and concrete will be repaired at the same time.

The Selwyn River/ Waikirikiri bridge 15 km south of Rolleston, north of Dunsandel:

“People will have Stop /Go manual traffic operations from 7pm - 5am, Sunday to Friday managing single lanes,” says Tracy Bell, Network Manager, Structures for NZTA in Canterbury.

“We will also need full bridge closures for around six nights, with 30-minute delays for all traffic at each end, between 10pm and 5am. These full closures will occur around every ten days on average across this time.

“Given this is SH1 we do expect some short-term queuing some evenings,” she says.

The work is scheduled from Tuesday, 7 May – Tuesday, 30 July and the full bridge closures with 30-minute delays will be advertised on electronic signs on the highway up to two days before they occur.

NZTA thanks all SH1 Canterbury drivers for taking care around our bridge repair crews and slowing to 30km/h overnight when work is in progress.

