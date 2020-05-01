Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water Restrictions Lifted Across Hamilton, Waipā And Waikato

Friday, 1 May 2020, 10:16 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

After a tough summer, water restrictions have been lifted across Hamilton, Waipā and Waikato today.

Despite a prolonged dry period, coupled with the impacts of COVID-19 in recent weeks, the region was able to keep up with demand thanks to everyone making an effort.

While some areas saw record water use, pleas to conserve water and requests to do our bit to make sure there was enough for everyone were heard by our communities.

Hamilton City Council’s City Waters Manager Maire Porter says despite a hot summer and more of the city’s residents staying at home during the past weeks, everyone has made a conscious effort to manage water use at peak times.

"It’s always a great feeling to lift water restrictions and is testament to those in our communities who have made an extra effort during the past months. Although the water restrictions have been lifted, it is important residents are still responsible with their water use.”

Hamilton's water usage peaked on Tuesday 4 February when the city used 87.6 million litres of water.

Ms Porter says a lot of effort goes into educating the community around water-saving messages and it's good to see these taken on board.

“We really appreciate the effort our city makes, and I want to thank the community for listening to the alert levels and making the various changes needed - it really does make a difference.”

Waipā District Council’s Water Services Manager Martin Mould said the lifting of restrictions comes from a major community effort, coupled with good timing.

“This summer was the first in Waipā history to reach water alert level four and our communities, businesses and industries rose to the challenge to help us get through,” Martin said.

“Every single drop counted this summer and we made it through this severe meteorological drought that extended through much of the north island.

“We’re investing in water infrastructure with the new Te Awamutu Water Supply pipeline underway. This will bring some much needed supply and also resilience across the wider network.”

“I think this summer has confirmed just how vital water infrastructure is to our communities.”

Waikato District Council General Manager Service Delivery Roger MacCulloch wanted to thank all those in the Waikato district who played their part in conserving water this summer.

“Waikato district residents are aware of their water use due to the installation of water meters several years ago. This, coupled with good storage solutions and our people working hard to keep their water use at a sustainable level, meant most of the Waikato district remained off water alert levels for the first time despite the region being in drought this summer, which is certainly something to celebrate.

Residents living in Tuakau and Pokeno are connected to Auckland’s metropolitan water network. While they have not had their water supply restricted over summer, Auckland is still experiencing a severe drought. The city’s water supplier, Watercare, says that water restrictions in the north of the Waikato district are growing increasingly likely as the dry weather continues.

Smart Water has an e-newsletter to let you know when your alert level changes, it also has a week-by-week water use graph and other water saving tips. Sign up to receive it at smartwater.org.nz/subscribe

The Smart Water Starts with You! sub-regional summer campaign aims to make long-term change to how we use water and is a joint venture between Hamilton City Council, Waikato District Council and Waipā District Council.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Exceptions For Tourism, And On The Quest For A Covid-19 Vaccine

One can feel compassion for the plight of the tourism industry, and for the people who work in it. International travel has been extinguished overnight, and there’s no guarantee that a significant number of New Zealanders are willing – or able – to take winter holidays elsewhere in the country in the middle of a pandemic. One would feel even more compassion for tourism operators if they were not asking (almost as of right) for the community to take serious risks on their behalf. That is what they’re doing, though. We are all being expected to take on trust the willingness and ability of tourism operators to do contact tracing of a calibre sufficient to eliminate the risk of community transmission... More>>

 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 