Third Lane Upgrade Underway

Work is underway in Blenheim’s Third Lane to replace the sewer and stormwater pipes that were damaged during the Kaikōura earthquake.

Crafar Crouch Construction were awarded the contract for this project, which is anticipated to take around six weeks to complete, and were onsite this morning to begin work.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer, Stephen Rooney says although this project was delayed due to the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 response, it’s great to see work is underway now.

“Replacing the damaged sewer and stormwater mains will also result in a reduction of pollution affecting water quality in the Taylor River, at the amphitheatre near Raupo Café,” Mr Rooney said.

“While the replacement work is being carried out, the Council will also take the opportunity to renew the old asbestos cement water main in Third Lane. Once completed, and with all services replaced, no additional work should be needed in Third Lane for many years to come.”

“This project has been a long time coming and the fact that it is now underway is a real milestone,” Mr Rooney said.

“The damage to the pipes was originally identified nine months after the earthquake. Council was then required to seek approval from the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management for their contribution to the reinstatement of earthquake damaged infrastructure. The design to replace these pipes has been complex. Third Lane is very narrow with some older buildings constructed on the boundary. Before any design and method of construction could be considered the depth of the building foundations had to be established. All of this planning work was then followed with consultation with building owners to advise them of the work to take place.”

“Originally the work was planned to begin in November 2019, however it was delayed at the request of business owners who did not want any disruption to trading over the busy Christmas period,” Mr Rooney said.

Crafar Crouch Construction has been in contact with nearby business owners to discuss the programme and any business needs, including access, during construction. Disruption will be kept to a minimum as much as possible.

