Snug Seniors Have Double The Power To Share Winter Warmth With Kids

Redirect some of your bumper COVID-19 Winter Energy Payment to struggling kids, says Spend My Super CEO

With the bumper Winter Energy Payments set to automatically hit the bank accounts of New Zealanders aged 65+ on Tuesday, a growing community of seniors are committing a portion of their NZ Superannuation to keeping New Zealand children healthy throughout winter.

Spend My Super is a citizen-led movement that sees superannuants pooling donations and redirecting their superannuation to support one, some or 12 outstanding charities working to address child poverty in New Zealand.

“We’re putting all our effort into supporting our charity partners by giving them what they need most – money,” says Lorraine Taylor, Spend My Super CEO.

“The Winter Energy Payment is doubling this year as part of the Government’s response to COVID-19, which is great news for seniors who will use the payment to pay extra bills and keep themselves warm.

“But it’s fair to say not every superannuant needs this extra payment to live comfortably and stay healthy during winter,” Lorraine says. “We are encouraging those who can, to join our hundreds-strong community making an impact on child poverty, by considering gifting some or all of their Winter Energy Payment towards improving the situation for our most vulnerable Kiwi kids.

There are about 715,000 New Zealanders aged 65+ set to receive their portion of the scheme which will cost the government $480 million.

“The payment of $40.91 per week for singles or $63.64 for couples adds up to $900 to $1,400 in total, paid weekly through the winter. Charities working with vulnerable Kiwi kids would make every cent of that go a very long way to improving their situation by providing food, shoes, warm bedding and clothing.

“If around 1% of superannuants gave their whole Winter Energy Payment, there would be a pool of roughly $6 million. Just imagine what our charities could do with that!”

Spend My Super has canvassed some of the charities it supports, asking what they would use the weekly or total amounts for, should philanthropic superannuants choose to donate a week’s worth, or all of their Winter Energy Payment:

$40.91 a single person’s weekly 2020 WE payment $63.64 a couple’s weekly 2020 WE payment $900 a single person’s full 2020 WE payment $1,400 a couple’s full 2020 WE payment A week of hot school lunches for 4 children fleece-lined raincoats for 2 children a pair of black, leather lace up sneakers and two pairs of socks for 36 children 1 year’s support with food, a raincoat, shoes and socks and basic health and hygiene for 4 children a cosy mink blanket for 1 child ¾ of a warm bedding set including a duvet inner, duvet cover, sheet set & pillow for 1 child ($80 for a full set) Warm bedding sets for 4 children + a set of bunks for 2 siblings a new bed and warm bedding set for 4 children A mobile phone top-up for mum so she can stay in contact with her support network. A jersey, shoes, coat and other winter items for children (goods donations are still low). Accommodation for mum and kids for a week. A set up package for a family including food, petrol, personal care items and a mobile phone for mum if she doesn’t have one so she can communicate with schools, lawyers and doctors. Training and support for 1 mentor to support a talented young New Zealander through their entire four-year journey with First Foundation. Support to attend university for six months for 1 talented young New Zealander An individual therapeutic session for 1 child A 10-Week Wise-Up programme, to build emotional intelligence, self-regulation and confidence for 1 child A series of up to 5 parenting workshops in a community setting Participation in WomenWise group, to support self-esteem and confidence for 14 women

Lorraine says:

“It’s been a particularly challenging time for the 1 in 4 New Zealand children living in poverty, and the charities supporting them. Through the social and economic impacts of Covid-19 and Level 4 Lockdown, each of the charities supported by Spend My Super have struggled with their own unique set of challenges – but the one thing they’ve had in common is a struggle for resources.

“And winter brings additional challenges anyway for children and families living in poverty. New Zealanders are generous and we’ve seen through the pandemic a desire to help our neighbours during tough times. We hope that our superannuants who can give will do so to keep vulnerable kids safe, healthy, without respiratory issues, out of hospital and on a path to living lives we would want for all our children.

“Donors who choose to support New Zealand children through the Spend My Super platform do so knowing that their donation goes directly to the charity or charities they want to support – because all Spend My Super’s operating costs are funded by our philanthropic founder, Liz Greive.

“We see donations of all sizes, from small to large one-off donations, to ongoing regular donations split between all our charities. Donors can make a donation to just one, or divide it among the 12 charities as they see fit.

“These are all important charities, together they provide a complete solution to lifting children out of poverty.

“Last month we saw a huge increase in the number of seniors donating and pledging money through Spend My Super in response to COVID-19 and the challenges our partner charities are experiencing through lockdown. We want to keep building on that.

“We know there are many, many generous seniors all around New Zealand who can and will share some of their Winter Energy Payment to help our youngest generation who need it most.”

About Spend My Super: Launched last year as a citizen-led call to superannuants who either don’t claim or don’t need all of their Super to redirect it to address child poverty in New Zealand. Thanks to the generosity of our Founder, Liz Greive, every dollar donated goes towards helping children who really need it, there is no ‘clipping the ticket’ on the way through.

Kiwis of all ages are invited to donate to one, some or all partner charities at www.spendmysuper.org.nz. Spend My Super does not take a cut, and donations are transferred directly into charities’ bank accounts.

Charities supported by Spend My Super’s community of donors:

Ako Mātātupu: Teach First NZ Auckland City Mission Child Poverty Action Group Christchurch Methodist Mission Digital Future Aotearoa First Foundation KidsCan PARS Inc Pillars Variety – the Children’s Charity Wellington City Mission Women’s Refuge

© Scoop Media

