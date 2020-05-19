Summit Road: Crash - Canterbury
Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash
near Summit Road in Sumner.
Police were advised of the
incident at about 10.40am.
A car has reportedly left
Summit Road and gone down the bank.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area.
Further updates will be made
when
available.
