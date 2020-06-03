Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Expedites Decision-making On The Central Library

Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has today agreed on a process to speed up the timeframes on the Central Library project.

The revised process will see early consultation with the community and design work being progressed on options for the existing building which will begin later this month.

“We have a range of options in terms of the degree of strengthening, existing building or new, the level of services replacement and the opportunity to modernise what is inside the library as we did with Waitohi,” says Mayor Andy Foster.

“We know how much Wellingtonians love the Central Library, and we are keen to see the service reopened as soon as possible. We wanted to know how the project timeframes could be shortened as this is a top priority for our city. We asked Council officers to provide additional advice within the week.

“The advice provided today will combine two steps to speed up the decision-making process and reduce the project timeframes by six to nine months,” says Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, the Council’s Libraries Portfolio Leader. “Unfortunately decision-making in local government takes a long time. We have sought advice and this is the quickest option available to the Council.

“The Council has given a clear message today that we want work to be undertaken towards strengthening our precious Central Library building if possible. Legally we have to consider all practicable options but the current preference is to strengthen the existing building. Today’s decision gives the iconic and much-loved Central Library building the best chance of continuing to provide this vital service into the future.

”We will allocate funding in the 2020-2021 Annual Plan to start the detailed engineering and architectural design process now. This will include the building services and any refurbishment needed.

“We have also agreed to bring forward the consultation required under the Local Government Act in the Long-term Plan process, so we can get earlier decisions on the way forward.

“By using the Special Consultative Procedure it means we can understand and consider what the community thinks before deciding on the preferred building solution and provide funding for it in the Long-term Plan later in the year when this is prepared. We must meet our legal requirements under the Act and the process agreed today by Councillors achieves that.”

Mayor Foster adds: “By the end of this year we will have taken concrete steps towards reopening a large Central Library space in the heart of our city,. I am now assured we are on the quickest path available while ensuring we meet our legal obligations for everyone to have their say in this significant investment for Wellington and our communities.

“We are excited the third and largest interim branch, Te Awe Library, will open by mid-July. This will also be our second largest library in Wellington, after Johnsonville Library at Waitohi. Te Awe will be connected to a fantastic new café, like Common Ground at Waitohi.

“There is a dedicated collection and space for children, and their caregivers, we have designed specific quiet zones where people can read or study – restoring the public sanctuary in the CBD. Popular events will also be held here once the pandemic alert levels ease.

“The 30,000 plus collection at Te Awe has been curated based on the interests of the people who used the Central Library. By then library customers will also be able to order items in the Central collection from the new Collection and Distribution Centre, which they will be able to pick up from a branch of their choice.”

The Central Library has been closed to the public since March 2019. It is not earthquake-damaged, however other buildings of similar construction were badly damaged in the Seddon and Kaikoura quakes, including the neighbouring Civic Administration Building.

The library was re-assessed after a change to the Government’s seismic performance assessment criteria guidelines for buildings. A decision was made to close the building, including the public car park and the footpath around the library, due to potential risk to the thousands of people who used the building every day.

The building’s mechanical, fire, electrical, and hydraulic services were also assessed and almost all need to be upgraded or replaced.

The interim CBD library services network will be fully operational in July when Te Awe (Brandon Street) and Te Pātaka (Distribution Centre) will open. They follow the Arapaki Manners Library and Service Centre and He Matapihi Library which opened in May and October 2019 respectively.

You can read the amendment paper on the Wellington City Council website: https://wellington.govt.nz/~/media/your-council/meetings/council/2020/may/additional-information-related-to-item-22-wellington-central-library-building-and-service-update-and-building-remediation-options.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The George Floyd Protests

Poverty, discrimination and repeated acts of police brutality all help to explain the rage being expressed on the streets of American cities right now after the death of George Floyd but there is a more immediate cause as well: Decades of research on police shootings and brutality reveal that officers with a history of shooting civilians, for example, are much more likely to do so in the future compared to other officers... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

“Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Freshwater Package Backed By Comprehensive Economic Analysis

Decisions on the Action for Healthy Waterways package are supported by comprehensive environmental and economic impact analysis by leading New Zealand research institutes, universities, and private sector firms. More>>

ALSO:

National: "Todd Muller Announces Shape Of Next Government"

National Party Leader Todd Muller has announced the line-up of the next Government. “New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember. “We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown Rules: Government Must Explain Why We’re Still At Level 2

The Government needs to explain to New Zealanders why it won’t consider a move to Alert Level 1 for another week, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller says.
“Kiwis have made enormous sacrifices to flatten the curve, but if their efforts still aren’t enough to move to Level 1 then the Government must explain why.... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:


Govt: Deep Concern At Hong Kong National Security Legislation
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today reiterated the deep concern of the New Zealand Government following confirmation by China’s National People’s Congress of national security legislation relating to Hong Kong.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 