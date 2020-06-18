Change Of Season Reminder To Review Stopbank Grazing

With the change of season, Bay of Plenty Regional Council is again reminding rural landowners of the requirements to protect the region’s stopbanks from the effects of stock and overgrazing.

Rivers and Drainage Asset Manager Kirsty Brown says most farmers and lifestyle block owners know the rules but the importance of maintaining the region’s flood defences can’t be underestimated.

“Council manages and maintains almost 352km of stopbanks across the region to protect people, property and livelihoods. During winter, it is common sense to keep stock off the stopbanks as much as possible to prevent pugging and damage. Churned up ground is not just a surface problem, it can cause much greater issues. Good grass cover helps to ‘knit together’ the soil, so anything that weakens that structure can lead to stopbank failure and have a disastrous effect on surrounding properties and potentially the wider community.”

“Pigs and horses scraping and tearing up the grass cover can also be a potential problem and bulls are never permitted on stopbanks because their weight and behaviour can very quickly cause significant damage.”

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council Flood Protection and Drainage Bylaw applies to drains, pumping stations, defences against water, river edge protection works and floodways managed by Council. Under the bylaw it is an offence to damage stopbanks, and landowners can be held liable for any damage. Minor offences will receive written and verbal warnings, while more serious breaches could result in abatement notices, fines and prosecution.

“Our Rivers and Drainage team routinely monitor the condition of our stopbanks but we equally welcome contact from members of the public who may suspect a problem. Our Pollution Hotline (0800 884 883) is the best way to report any areas of concern,” Ms Brown adds.

