Bridget Simmonds Case: Update

Police can confirm the body of a woman found at a rural property in Whangarei last week is that of Bridget Simmonds.

On Monday, a post mortem was carried out and the formal identification process has since been completed.

Police have been in contact with the family and are offering them any support they need.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says the Police investigation continues and investigators are still working to establish what exactly happened to Bridget.

Police are aware there are a number of individuals that know the circumstances around Bridget’s death and hold information that could be vital to the investigation.

"We urge these people to do the right thing and contact Police," he says.

Anyone with information is urged to call the investigation team on 09 430 4555 and all calls to this number will be treated in confidence.

No further charges have been laid at this stage, but further charges are likely.

© Scoop Media

