Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Feedback Sought On Major Upgrade Proposed For Lower Hutt’s Rubbish And Recycling Services

Thursday, 16 July 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council is seeking feedback from the community on a major upgrade proposed for the city’s rubbish and recycling services. Following community feedback and Council decisions, new services would come into place next July.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says frustrations about Lower Hutt’s rubbish and recycling services is a source of constant feedback from people right across the community.

"People across our city know that our current recycling services are not fit for purpose - and they’re right. It’s not uncommon to see recycling scattered across our streets on windy days, not to mention the little capacity the current green crates have to accommodate Lower Hutt’s families," Campbell Barry says.

Under Council’s proposed changes, Lower Hutt households would receive two bins for recycling. One wheelie bin for mixed recycling, and another wheelie bin/crate for glass recyclables.

"When I became Mayor, I strongly signalled our Council would urgently progress changes to bring our kerbside recycling service into the 21st century. Many other cities have been offering wheelie bins for recycling for years, and our residents know they have been missing out."

Hutt City Council is also seeking community feedback about proposed changes to rubbish services, as well as the potential for optional green waste collection. The four options for rubbish services are:

- Council provides a fortnightly rubbish bin collection service (rates funded)- Council provides a pay-as-you-throw rubbish collection service- Council provides a weekly rubbish bin collection service (rates funded)- Council no longer offers a rubbish collection service

Mayor Barry says there are a range of factors which have led Council to consult on waste collection services, and in particular its preferred option of providing fortnightly rates-funded waste collection. This includes environmental, as well as health and safety considerations.

"The options we’re consulting on aim to reduce contamination, reduce waste going to landfill, as well as phasing out hazardous collection of Council rubbish bags. It would be unwise for us to make these changes and not consider the impact waste collection has on our ability to optimise our recycling services," Campbell Barry says.

Council’s Chief Executive Jo Miller says that Lower Hutt needs to reset and prioritise a more sustainable financial solution to rubbish and recycling.

"We want to take a system wide approach to rubbish and recycling, and better manage where that rubbish goes. By making our services more effective, we can make our rubbish and recycling collection more environmentally and financially friendly."

"The targeted rate for this service also hasn’t been reviewed for many years and costs have increased. These changes make a lot of financial sense, and will benefit the ratepayer," Jo Miller says.

Consultation runs from 16 July to 16 August 2020. People can provide their feedback on proposed changes by heading online to haveyoursay.huttcity.govt.nz. Alternatively, people can visit a library or hub to pick up a copy of the consultation document.

Feedback will help guide Council’s decision-making in finalising any amendment to the Long Term Plan 2018-2028, which will be adopted in September.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Great Leap Backwards

It isn’t surprising that at the height of its disarray, National should have looked for certainty and picked the least introspective candidate on offer. With Judith Collins, there is absolutely no risk that the leader will suddenly have an angst attack about whether they’re really up to the job. You would have to go all the way back to Robert Muldoon to find a National Party leader less prone to self-doubt, and more willing to use fear as a weapon to maintain discipline within the rank and file... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Todd Muller Resignation

Given the factions within National’s own caucus, anyone picked as the new leader of the National Party will struggle to unify their own troops, let alone to convince the electorate that National is a coherent government-in-waiting. Even all of that ... More>>

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Statement From Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters has announced he is taking a short stint of medical leave this week. More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Eenrgy & Environment: Snail Like Progress On Government Vehicle Emissions Targets

First published in Energy and Environment on June 2, 2020. The latest data on the Government’s attempts to reduce the emissions of its transport fleet show no discernible progress. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s data on reducing ... More>>

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 