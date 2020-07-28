Traffic Management In Place - Expect Delays - Serious Crash, Dunedin - Southern
Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash
near the intersection of Glen Road and Haywood Street, The
Glen, Dunedin.
Police were called about
5.05pm.
Initial indications suggest three people may
be seriously injured.
Traffic management is in place
and there will be delays.
Motorists should avoid the
area, if
possible.
