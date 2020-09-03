COVID-19 Update: QR Codes On Public Transport From Friday

Auckland Transport (AT) is reminding customers that from tomorrow, 4 September, QR codes will be displayed on public transport, as per Government requirements.

QR codes will be displayed at the door during boarding and/or at individual seats for easy scanning. AT recommends customers scan this QR code to help with contract tracing efforts if needed.

To help things go smoothly for everyone, please have the Ministry of Health’s NZ COVID Tracer app open and ready to scan during boarding.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff encourages everyone to follow the new COVID-19 rules.

“Keeping track of your movements with the NZ COVID Tracer app and ensuring that you are wearing a face covering are two simple ways we can help to constrain the spread of the virus,” he says.

“By following these rules, we can help keep ourselves and others safe and ensure that we can move out of Alert Level 2 as soon as possible.”

In addition to scanning the Ministry of Health’s QR code, AT recommends that customers also register their AT HOP card to help with contact tracing. This will also allow us to monitor passenger numbers and make fast adjustments to services if required due to changes in demand. We will be working to make those changes as quickly as possible and again advise customers to plan their journey.

If you’ve already registered your AT HOP card, we also ask that you ensure that your contact details are up to date.

Face coverings

Face coverings are now mandatory on public transport, as per Government’s advice. AT is pleased to see a high level of face coverings use by customers, sitting at about 95 per cent of people so far.

It is recommended customers be already wearing these face coverings around other people on platforms and at bus stops while waiting and keeping safe physical distance.

Drivers may remind customers to wear a face covering while on public transport but are not responsible for enforcing the new regulation as some customers will have legitimate exemptions.

The best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page, which includes up to date public transport timetables, is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

For any other queries the Auckland Transport call centre is available 24 hours / 7 days a week 09 355 3553

© Scoop Media

