Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Otaki Needs A Local Alcohol Policy

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 8:40 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Statement by Mayor K. Gurunathan

Kāpiti Coast District Licensing Committee's decision this month to grant bottle store Super Liquor Otaki an off-licence has come under heavy criticism from local education and health organisations. The criticism, from people at the coal face of a community with a high deprivation index, highlights the need for Otaki to develop a Local Alcohol Policy. Medical Officer of Health, Dr Stephen Palmer, noted that Otaki "has a very high risk profile for alcohol-related harm linked to off-license alcohol." Two of the four objectors intend to appeal the decision.

In supporting the need for Otaki to develop a LAP I refer to the 2010 Law Commission Report 'Alcohol in our Lives: Curbing the Harm'. Commission chair Sir Geoffrey Palmer said "We recommend strongly, not to the government, but to every New Zealand community, that their first resort to curb the problems of alcohol in a community must be action by the community itself. Leadership at local level can take many forms. The Law Commission encourages all organisations, businesses, councils, education bodies and clubs in New Zealand to see what they can do to change the drinking culture by taking steps that are within their control."

Under the Sale & Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 councils have the option of developing a Local Alcohol Policy. Such policies, shaped in consultation with local communities, enable communities to influence licensing decisions. It also increases the ability of reporting agencies like the police, public health and council's licensing inspector to support the democratic views of the community to reduce alcohol-related harm.

Last triennium, councillors had an opportunity to direct staff to initiate a LAP but a majority voted against it. The rationale was based on the experience of other large councils, like Wellington, which have faced very expensive legal challenges from the liquor barons and big supermarkets. A 2018 research by UMR on 6 LAPs across the country noted a range of unintended consequences including: a large number of appeals, increased costs and staff workload, and a slowdown of the process. It particularly notes supermarkets adopting a hard-nosed approach in pushing back on restrictions. On the positive side UMR said: LAPs enable the police and public health to reduce alcohol related harm, increased community ownership of harm reduction, improved decision making, and LAPs helped protect the autonomy of DLCs from the political interference from elected members.

Super Liquor Otaki will operate from a premise in Arthur St. There were only four objectors, but, following the 8th September decision, other organisations have joined the criticism claiming a lack of public notification. The criticism was particularly directed at the secretary of the DLC for not publicising the application especially to organisations concerned with the health impacts of alcohol. This reflects a lack of understanding of the role of the secretary. One that's legally required to be a fair process for the applicant, objectors, police, public health and the licensing inspector. The notification of the application was published in local papers. The advocacy role in alerting relevant parties is a political role that sits outside the responsibility of the secretary and the independent members of the DLC.

The licensing inspector as well as the decision of the DLC pointed out the lack of LAP which would have guided them to give weight to the concerns raised by the objectors.

An observation by the Regional Medical Officer of Health, Dr Stephen Palmer, in his submission to the DLC highlights the need to develop a LAP for Otaki. He said he "..is concerned about the future risk of alcohol-related harm for Otaki. Otaki is one of the highest Census Area Units for alcohol-related conditions for the whole of the greater Wellington region."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On That $4 Billion Hit To National’s Economic Cred

National released its economic and tax policy last Friday. Weirdly, the plan was announced right at the end of the news week, when whatever impact it managed to generate would be likely to dissipate over the weekend. Well…. that now seems all for the best. The plan is now known to have a $4 billion hole in it. Apparently, National used outdated figures for the amount it stood to save from NOT paying into the Super Fund. Amusingly, the $4 billion mistake was almost exactly the same size as the $4.7 billion that National still promises to give away in tax cuts... More>>

 

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Supporting Workers And Valuing Their Contribution

Making sure working New Zealanders are safe, healthy and that their contribution to the economy is valued is at the heart of Labour’s Workplace Relations Policy.
“This is Labour demonstrating its commitment to helping working New Zealanders by increasing sick leave, raising wages, protecting them while they are at work, growing jobs and investing in the economy,”... More>>

ALSO:

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 