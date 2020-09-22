Otaki Needs A Local Alcohol Policy

Statement by Mayor K. Gurunathan

Kāpiti Coast District Licensing Committee's decision this month to grant bottle store Super Liquor Otaki an off-licence has come under heavy criticism from local education and health organisations. The criticism, from people at the coal face of a community with a high deprivation index, highlights the need for Otaki to develop a Local Alcohol Policy. Medical Officer of Health, Dr Stephen Palmer, noted that Otaki "has a very high risk profile for alcohol-related harm linked to off-license alcohol." Two of the four objectors intend to appeal the decision.

In supporting the need for Otaki to develop a LAP I refer to the 2010 Law Commission Report 'Alcohol in our Lives: Curbing the Harm'. Commission chair Sir Geoffrey Palmer said "We recommend strongly, not to the government, but to every New Zealand community, that their first resort to curb the problems of alcohol in a community must be action by the community itself. Leadership at local level can take many forms. The Law Commission encourages all organisations, businesses, councils, education bodies and clubs in New Zealand to see what they can do to change the drinking culture by taking steps that are within their control."

Under the Sale & Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 councils have the option of developing a Local Alcohol Policy. Such policies, shaped in consultation with local communities, enable communities to influence licensing decisions. It also increases the ability of reporting agencies like the police, public health and council's licensing inspector to support the democratic views of the community to reduce alcohol-related harm.

Last triennium, councillors had an opportunity to direct staff to initiate a LAP but a majority voted against it. The rationale was based on the experience of other large councils, like Wellington, which have faced very expensive legal challenges from the liquor barons and big supermarkets. A 2018 research by UMR on 6 LAPs across the country noted a range of unintended consequences including: a large number of appeals, increased costs and staff workload, and a slowdown of the process. It particularly notes supermarkets adopting a hard-nosed approach in pushing back on restrictions. On the positive side UMR said: LAPs enable the police and public health to reduce alcohol related harm, increased community ownership of harm reduction, improved decision making, and LAPs helped protect the autonomy of DLCs from the political interference from elected members.

Super Liquor Otaki will operate from a premise in Arthur St. There were only four objectors, but, following the 8th September decision, other organisations have joined the criticism claiming a lack of public notification. The criticism was particularly directed at the secretary of the DLC for not publicising the application especially to organisations concerned with the health impacts of alcohol. This reflects a lack of understanding of the role of the secretary. One that's legally required to be a fair process for the applicant, objectors, police, public health and the licensing inspector. The notification of the application was published in local papers. The advocacy role in alerting relevant parties is a political role that sits outside the responsibility of the secretary and the independent members of the DLC.

The licensing inspector as well as the decision of the DLC pointed out the lack of LAP which would have guided them to give weight to the concerns raised by the objectors.

An observation by the Regional Medical Officer of Health, Dr Stephen Palmer, in his submission to the DLC highlights the need to develop a LAP for Otaki. He said he "..is concerned about the future risk of alcohol-related harm for Otaki. Otaki is one of the highest Census Area Units for alcohol-related conditions for the whole of the greater Wellington region."

