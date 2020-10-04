Appeal For Information Following Crash, SH 75

Police are seeking information from the public following a crash on State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Road) yesterday afternoon.

About 4:30pm a two-car crash occurred in the Gebbies Valley area.

One of the vehicles involved left the scene without stopping, heading toward Christchurch.

The occupants of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has seen a silver Toyota Corolla in the Canterbury area with panel damage or paint marks from another vehicle on it.

Police would also urge the driver of the Toyota Corolla to come forward.

Anyone with information which can assist Police is asked to call 105 and quote file number 201003/3822.

