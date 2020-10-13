Update: Building Fire- Dundas Road, Sanson - Central
Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 6:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Diversions are now in place as a result of the building
fire in Sanson.
Northbound traffic is being diverted
from SH1 and SH3 onto Penny Road, then Speedy Road, Fagan
Road before turning back onto SH3.
Southbound traffic
heading towards Wellington is being diverted right onto
Fagan Road, then Speedy Road before turning right onto
SH1.
Southbound traffic heading towards Palmerston
North is being diverted from SH3 onto Fagan Road, then
Speedy Road before joining Penny Road and back onto to
SH3.
Motorists are asked to travel with
care.
The diversions are expected to be in place for
the next few
hours.
