Update: Building Fire- Dundas Road, Sanson - Central

Diversions are now in place as a result of the building fire in Sanson.

Northbound traffic is being diverted from SH1 and SH3 onto Penny Road, then Speedy Road, Fagan Road before turning back onto SH3.

Southbound traffic heading towards Wellington is being diverted right onto Fagan Road, then Speedy Road before turning right onto SH1.

Southbound traffic heading towards Palmerston North is being diverted from SH3 onto Fagan Road, then Speedy Road before joining Penny Road and back onto to SH3.

Motorists are asked to travel with care.

The diversions are expected to be in place for the next few hours.

