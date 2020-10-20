Palmy’s Plastic Pollution Challenge - Upcoming Events!

We'd love to see you at the Palmy’s Plastic Pollution Challenge events in the next week!

Thanks to everyone who has been a part of Arohatia Te Kawau to date. So far this spring, we've pulled over 600 kgs of litter out of the Te Kawau Stream area, and that's not including the items such as chairs, bikes, carpets, mattresses and roller skates that were too big or awkwardly shaped to weigh! We're coming up to half way through the spring stream clean-ups now, so there is still more rubbish to rescue from our local environment.

Join us and the School Strike 4 Climate Manawatu team for a public clean-up this weekend:

Sat 24 Oct - Te Kawau Stream / Takaro Park Spring Clean-Up! 10am-Midday at Takaro Park on Botanical Road. Please register in advance for catering purposes.



We'll also be in the City Library next Wednesday:

Plus check out these upcoming online events:

We look forward to seeing you next week as part of Arohatia Te Kawau or in the future as part of the ongoing PPPC project!

