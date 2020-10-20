Palmy’s Plastic Pollution Challenge - Upcoming Events!
We'd love to see you at the Palmy’s Plastic Pollution Challenge events in the next week!
Thanks to everyone who has been a part of Arohatia Te Kawau to date. So far this spring, we've pulled over 600 kgs of litter out of the Te Kawau Stream area, and that's not including the items such as chairs, bikes, carpets, mattresses and roller skates that were too big or awkwardly shaped to weigh! We're coming up to half way through the spring stream clean-ups now, so there is still more rubbish to rescue from our local environment.
Join us and the School Strike 4 Climate Manawatu team for a public clean-up this weekend:
- Sat 24 Oct - Te
Kawau Stream / Takaro Park Spring
Clean-Up!
- 10am-Midday at Takaro Park on Botanical Road.
- Please register in advance for catering purposes.
We'll also be in the City Library next Wednesday:
- Wed 28 Oct -
Smart
and Easy Ways to Reduce Your Food-Related
Waste
- 5.30pm-7.30pm at PN City Library.
- Top tips to reduce food and packaging waste, whilst saving you money at the same time, from SuperGrans Mentoring, us and the Manawatū Food Action Network.
Plus check out these upcoming online events:
- Thu 29
Oct - Submission
Writing Party on Govt Proposal to Ban Some Hard-to-Recycle
& Single-Use Plastics
- 6pm-8pm - Livestream
- Join The Rubbish Trip for a submission writing workshop.
- It's really important to have your say on the current MfE consultation to ban a range of hard-to-recycle and single-use plastic items.
- Submissions are now due 4 December. More assistance here.
- 4-8
Nov - Our Zero
Waste World Digital Summit
- Totally FREE to attend.
- The programme, which highlights zero waste success stories and hard truths, as well as local and global perspectives on key issues, can be found here.
We look forward to seeing you next week as part of Arohatia Te Kawau or in the future as part of the ongoing PPPC project!
