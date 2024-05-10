Te Puru Bridge Closures Over May

Work to strengthen and stabilise Te Puru Bridge starts this week with repairs expected to last until the end of May.

Te Puru Bridge is 17.2 km along Waingake Road.

The work will be done in five stages with full road closures towards the end of the month.

Council Community Lifelines Director Tim Barry says a section of the concrete bridge deck is being replaced and bracing will be installed to enhance the strength and stability of the bridge.

Contractors CR Taylor will do the work.

This is the schedule of the work and how it will affect users of the bridge:

Between today and Tuesday 14 May establishment work will take place with delays of up to 15 minutes possible. There will also be temporary speed restrictions in place.

On Wednesday 15 May the bridge will be fully closed between 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm while the bridge is jacked up.

Between Monday 20 May to Friday 24 May the road will be closed between 9 am to 2:30 pm every day. However, there will be a one-hour opening between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm to allow school traffic back on Friday 24 May before the full weekend closure. Outside of these hours, access will be via a bridge ramp.

Between 3.30pm Friday 24 May and 7am on Monday 27 May the bridge will be fully closed while concrete is poured.

Mr Barry says pedestrian access will be available during the above closures with traffic management on site.

“There will also be designated areas on either side of the bridge for those who need to park their vehicles during the closure.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience during these improvements.

“There will be heavy machinery doing this work and that will bring noise and dust. Please follow the directions of our traffic controllers and these closure conditions so we can keep everyone safe.”

