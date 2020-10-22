Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Labour Weekend: Take A Break And Come Back Safely

Thursday, 22 October 2020, 3:23 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Ahead of the three-day Labour Weekend, with fine weather forecast, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reminds travellers of a useful tool that shows predicted traffic flows at particular times, based on previous years’ travel patterns: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/labour-day

"Holiday weekends are always busy across the South Island and with good weather forecast, congestion and delays even without overseas visitors may still occur at peak times,” says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“Travel may be more spread out across the country this year with holiday makers taking the opportunity to have a longer break either side of Labour Day weekend and exploring new places.”

Because predicted peak times can change based on incidents (sometimes caused by crashes), weather and driver behaviour, we suggest that you check www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information before you leave for accurate information about current road and traffic conditions.

Waka Kotahi crews will shut down most active work sites around the South Island by midday on Friday, 23 October.

Takaka Hill, Tasman District, SH60 post cyclone Gita repairs

This winding hill road is managed 24/7 by traffic signals on the Nelson side given the repairs taking place underneath the road currently. Please be ready to stop at the single lane stretch on your way into Golden Bay and back towards Riwaka/ Nelson.

SH1 through Kaikōura - two lanes mostly everywhere

Several road work projects are ongoing on SH1 either side of Kaikōura as the repairs from the 2016 earthquake wind up. However, over Labour Weekend, the highway will be two lanes in as many places as it can be, with no night work underway until the evening of Monday, 26 October. For the latest information, please check: www.nzta.govt.nz/p2c

North Canterbury/ Bank’s Pensinsula - two unsealed sites which will be managed

SH1 Wilderness Road – just north of Kaikōura

SH75 Hilltop - on the way to Akaroa

Where else can I expect the highways to be busy?

The Transport Agency’s holiday journeys site shows the busiest areas through the South Island including:

  • SH1 through Kaikōura and North Canterbury, south of Christchurch through Ashburton and Timaru
  • SH7 through the Lewis Pass
  • SH79 near Geraldine
  • SH73 Arthur’s Pass route between Canterbury and the West Coast
  • SH6, between Nelson and Blenheim, and also through Murchison
  • SH6 into and out of Queenstown and Wanaka.

Tips:

  • Drive to the conditions, whether it’s the weather, the time of day or amount of traffic.
  • Take regular breaks to stay alert. Share the driving if you can.
  • Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely.
  • Be patient - overtaking is unlikely to make a significant difference to your journey time due to the amount of traffic expected over the weekend.
  • Check your car is safe, warranted, windwipers/lights are working and you have a spare tyre inflated before you head off.
  • MetService extended forecast: https://www.metservice.com/national#extended-forecast

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ability to pick winners. Others would have looked at the dying remnants of the old Act Party and written it off. Yet National needed an MMP partner and it saw the potential where no-one else did. And so it re-grew the Act Party in a petri dish in Epsom, and carefully nurtured it back to life... More>>

 

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 