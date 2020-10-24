Serious Crash South Of Kopu, Coromandel - Waikato

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 26 south of Kopu, in the Coromandel.

One person has been seriously injured and several others have received minor injuries.

SH26 is closed south of Kopu and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

© Scoop Media

