Serious Crash South Of Kopu, Coromandel - Waikato
Saturday, 24 October 2020, 5:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State
Highway 26 south of Kopu, in the Coromandel.
One
person has been seriously injured and several others have
received minor injuries.
SH26 is closed south of Kopu
and diversions are being put in place.
Motorists are
advised to expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been
advised.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more