Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stats NZ Release Unemployment Rates For The September 2020 Quarter

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Stats NZ have released the unemployment rates for the September 2020 quarter. The figures show the number of unemployed people in New Zealand rose to 37,000 to reach 151,000. This brings unemployment to 5.3% due to COVID-19.


Although nationally unemployment is sitting at 5.3% Taranaki is tracking under the national level at 4.5%. This rate has only marginally changed from the June 2020 quarter which was at 4.4%.


“It is positive to see Taranaki is tracking under the national level for unemployment and the figure hasn’t changed drastically from the June quarter,” says Venture Taranaki General Manager Regional Strategy and Sectors, Anne Probert 
 

“The unemployment rate, however is an area we need to continue to focus on as we note that the September jobseeker numbers are around 50% higher than the same time last year, and are up on the past month,” continues Anne


The results from Stats NZ show there were 22,000 fewer employed people in New Zealand this September quarter than in the June 2020 quarter.


“We are seeing the impacts of COVID-19 in these results and although Taranaki is doing better than the national average, we still have a way to go in our return to better. There’s a need for job retention and high-level skill redeployment and attraction, to help ensure both stability and sustainable growth in our employment rates,” says Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 