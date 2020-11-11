Quilting Fiesta Already A Big Hit!

Preregistration for Symposium 2022 A Quilting Fiesta went off with bang on Saturday.

This biannual International event will be hosted by Capital Quilters Inc in Lower Hutt, 4-9 October 2022, and will feature a Quilt Exhibition, classes with international quilting tutors and around 1500 attendees from all over New Zealand as well as Australia, the USA, and even further afield.

“We Thought the website was going to crash!” said Debra De Lorenzo, the Symposium convener.

Debra De Lorenzo

The pre-registration website went live at 9.00am on Saturday 7 November and within 10 minutes there had been 238 registration. “That was one almost every 2 seconds.” said De Lorenzo.

By the end of the day registrations had reached 725 and there are still more coming in as word spreads. “It has slowed down now but we are hoping to reach 1000 but the end of the week.” said Ursula Clark a volunteer helping organize the Symposium.

Bernina, who are the main sponsor A Quilting Fiesta, offered a brand-new sewing machine as a prize to anyone who preregisters before 31 January 2021.

The New Zealand Quilting Symposium has been running for 25 years in different cities throughout New Zealand. This unique event has a strong focus on teaching and quilting processes and skills. A Quilting Fiesta hopes to have over 30 tutors and 50 classes for quilting novices and experienced stitchers. There will also be a National Quilt Exhibition at the Lower Hutt Event Centre during the Fiesta.

“What makes the New Zealand Symposium so great is the chance to improve your techniques as well as network with quilters in New Zealand and all over the world,” De Lorenzo. “It is going to be great. In fact, it will be a Fiesta!”

Preregistration for Symposium 2022, A Quilting Fiesta are open now, at https://www.quiltsymposium2022.co.nz and registrations received before 31 January 2021 go into the draw for a Bernina B475 QE machine valued at NZ$3,299.

© Scoop Media

