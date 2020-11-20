State Highway 1, Te Kao - Northland

19 November

Police are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 (Far North Road) and Everitt Road, Te Kao.

Police were alerted to the single vehicle crash at around 10:13pm.

Initial reports state that one person is seriously injured.

The road is blocked.

There are no diversions, motorists are asked to avoid the area.

