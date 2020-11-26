Whakaari / White Island Eruption 22nd Death

Police can confirm a further person has died as a result of injuries suffered from the Whakaari/White Island eruption on 9 December 2019.

The death brings the official number of deceased from the tragedy to 22.

The death of 64-year-old Horst Westenfelder occurred on 2 July at a hospital overseas. Mr Westenfelder died due to medical complications while receiving treatment for injuries he received on Whakaari/White Island.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr Westenfelder who have requested privacy as they are still coming to terms with the death of their much-loved husband, father and grandfather.

Statement from Angelika Westenfelder and family

Our lives have changed! It is unbelievable, how many months my joyful, sensible and strong husband “Horsti”, was fighting for his life and I am thankful to everyone who was thinking of us and helping us during that very hard time.

He lost this battle and started his last journey in July.

It is an irreplaceable loss for our family, his friends and of course for myself.

In loving memory of a full and exciting life.

I will always miss you.

