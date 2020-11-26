Whakaari / White Island Eruption 22nd Death
Thursday, 26 November 2020, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a further person has died as a result
of injuries suffered from the Whakaari/White Island eruption
on 9 December 2019.
The death brings the official
number of deceased from the tragedy to 22.
The death
of 64-year-old Horst Westenfelder occurred on 2 July at a
hospital overseas. Mr Westenfelder died due to medical
complications while receiving treatment for injuries he
received on Whakaari/White Island.
Our thoughts are
with the friends and family of Mr Westenfelder who have
requested privacy as they are still coming to terms with the
death of their much-loved husband, father and
grandfather.
Statement from Angelika Westenfelder and
family
Our lives have changed! It is unbelievable,
how many months my joyful, sensible and strong husband
“Horsti”, was fighting for his life and I am thankful to
everyone who was thinking of us and helping us during that
very hard time.
He lost this battle and started his
last journey in July.
It is an irreplaceable loss for
our family, his friends and of course for myself.
In
loving memory of a full and exciting life.
I will
always miss
you.
There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>