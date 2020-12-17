Police Accepts IPCA Report Into Tauranga Shooting

Police accepts an IPCA report released today that found the Police shooting of a man in Tauranga in 2019 was justified.

“This was an incredibly difficult situation for all those involved and officers did everything they could to resolve this situation peacefully under extremely stressful circumstances,” says Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor.

“In attending any incident, officers are looking to keep everyone involved safe.

This outcome is an absolute tragedy and the last thing any officer wants.

“At all times the priority of Police was ensuring the safety of the two children who were at real risk of harm.

I am confident that every decision made along the way was made to protect them.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the deceased, the children involved and the Police staff who were faced with a very challenging situation.”

