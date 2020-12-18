Kuaotunu Wharekaho Road (SH 25) Re-open After Crash - Waikato
Friday, 18 December 2020, 5:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
17 December
Kuaotunu Wharekaho
Road has re-opened following the serious motorcycle crash at
around 5pm.
Police thank motorists for their patience
while the road was closed.
The circumstances of the
crash will be
investigated.
