Serious Crash- Wellington Urban Motorway, Pipitea - Wellington
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
the Wellington Urban Motorway, on the flyover between the
Molesworth Street on-ramp and the Aotea Quay
on-ramp.
Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash
at about 4.20am.
Two people were travelling in each
vehicle and they have sustained injuries.
The serious
crash unit is examining the scene and this section of the
urban motorway is expected to be closed for some
hours.
Diversions are in place for northbound traffic
at the Tinakori Road off-ramp and access to the motorway is
closed at Molesworth Street and Tinakori
Road.
Motorists travelling southbound into Wellington
are asked to travel with care especially while travelling
past the crash
site.
