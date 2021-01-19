Te Kotahitanga O Te Atiawa Welcomes New Kaimahi

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa have welcomed Dion Tuuta to the role of Pouwhakahaere/Chief Executive and Kasey Bellamy to the role of Pou Taiao/Environmental Advisor.

“We are thrilled that Dion has returned home to Taranaki to join Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa. He brings with him an extraordinary mix of skills as well as strong relationships within Taranaki andacross the country. His experience will be invaluable as we head into the next phase of development for TeAtiawa”saysTeKotahitanga o Te AtiawaChairpersonLianaPoutu.

Dionjoins the Trust on the cusp of some excitingprojectsforTeAtiawaand will continue to strengthen strategic partnerships and work closely with the commercial company to ensure a structurally and financially stable foundation forTeAtiawa.

“I’m humbled to be joining the Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa whanau as we look to the next stage of our development journey. We have a number of exciting challenges ahead of us and I’m looking forward to working with the Board to help chart our way forward,” said Mr Tuuta.

The Trust also has another Te Atiawa uri (descendant), Kasey Bellamy, joining our team as an environmental advisor. Kasey is a qualified environmental planner and will provide additional support for our Te Atiawa environmental advisory team.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a qualified environmental planner who is of Te Atiawa descent who will be working with one of her own iwi and our hapū.” said Ms Poutu.

© Scoop Media

