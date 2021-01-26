Tairawhiti Police Respond To Firearms Incidents

Attributed to Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama.

Tairawhiti Police are investigating, and several people have been charged, following firearms incidents in Wairoa.

An incident yesterday on Lucknow Street, Wairoa, involved shots being fired at a vehicle.

No one was injured in this incident.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and appeared in Gisborne District Court today.

Another two men, aged 19 and 23, were charged with unlawful assembly and assault in relation to another matter and appeared in court today.

Last night, a man also presented at Wairoa Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, and Police are working to ascertain the circumstances of how he came to be injured.

Further incidents have been reported where firearms have been presented at people or vehicles, but have not been discharged.

Police understand incidents like this can cause a great deal of concern in the community, however we would like to reassure the public that these incidents involve specific groups of people who are targeting each other.

In response to these incidents Police have increased our presence in our communities and I have authorised temporary carriage of firearms for Police staff in the Wairoa area.

We are asking people to remain alert to any suspicious activity, and to report anything concerning to us immediately.

If anyone has information which could assist police enquiries and has not yet spoken to us, we encourage them to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 210123/1106.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

