Artarama Goes Outdoors To Showcase Young Artists

Aigantighe Art Gallery is adding a splash of colour to their environment, offering a showcase for our district’s budding young artists.

Artarama, an outdoor exhibit of the artwork from local school children was installed recently covering the safety fencing that’s been put in place as part of the House Gallery strengthening project.

Artarama encourages the young artists in the district and offers them the opportunity to showcase some of their work.

The annual event in the celebrated a 40 year history in 2019, but the challenges of COVID-19 made the gallery team have to rethink the event.

Symon Leggett, General Manager Community Services said that the fencing around the gallery offered the opportunity to showcase our wealth of local talent in a new way.

“For many young artists, Artarama will be the first time they’ll have their work hung in a gallery setting, and we didn’t want to let COVID take that opportunity away.

“The Gallery put out a call for artwork in November last year. Once collected, the pieces were photographed and reproduced on to large panels.

“The exhibit is made up of 28 panels and has been be installed on to the fence that surrounds Aigantighe house.

“The panels are made from the contributions of 10 different schools in the district. The exhibit includes works from year 1s through to 2020’s year 13 students.

“Moving the exhibit outside brings a bit of vibrancy to the fence which has been erected as part strengthening and earthquake proofing project.

“It’s fantastic that despite the challenges of the previous year we’ve had such as great level of support, and like every year the team have been impressed with the level of creativity and talent on show.”

For more information about the gallery and other shows that are taking place this year, visit aigantighe.co.nz

