Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ōtaki Anglicans Foster Treaty Hope

Friday, 5 February 2021, 6:21 am
Press Release: Parishes of Otaki

On 6 February 2021, two Ōtaki Anglican churches will commemorate Waitangi Day together as Māori and Pākehā, taking a step towards strengthening their partnership of hope – shaped by the Gospel and inspired by the Treaty of Waitangi.

Rangiātea Pastorate Church and the Anglican Parish of Ōtaki will join together in the grassy field that separates their two churches this Waitangi Day.

This is the second year that these two Anglican church communities have gathered friends and neighbours together for worship and Treaty conversations to commemorate Waitangi Day.

The two communities are hopeful that everyone learns something of the untold stories of Māori and Pākehā history as well as look for positive futures.

These two Ōtaki churches stand on land gifted by local iwi, Ngāti Raukawa, to the Church Missionary Society (CMS). This piece of history alone makes the land on Te Rauparaha Street a fitting spot for the two churches to gather for Waitangi Day.

Rev Dr Rangi Nicholson, a priest and Minita-ā-Iwi, at Rangiatea Church, believes that Māori and Pākehā Anglican churches throughout Aotearoa New Zealand should come together at all levels as co-labourers in Christ’s mission.

Rev. Simon and Rev. Jessica Falconer, Co-Ministers in the Anglican community in Ōtaki are excited to explore a dream of Pākehā and Māori living out the Gospel of aroha and peace through the integrity of each culture: through our cultures and our languages, in ways that transform people’s lives at the flax roots for the better.

Each Waitangi Day, Rangi says we have a chance to face squarely the stories that stand in the way of the dream of togetherness in mission. Stories like the almost all-Pākehā General Synod who allocated limiting authority to the first hard-won Māori Anglican Bishop, or the mostly unpaid Māori clergy faithfully serving God’s church or an iwi’s land gifted to the church in trust and never returned when not used for the purpose it was given. Rangi says the Anglican Church needs to remember that these stories are not in the far distant past. Those are the kinds of stories Rangiatea Parish and All Saints Anglican Parish want to face and also see relationships restored.

“The problem today is, although the Anglican Church committed to Māori and Pākehā partnership in mission more than thirty years ago, in practice for many Anglicans it has not been happening. Often Māori and Pākehā parishes have allowed this partnership - a partnership marked by Treaty principles and shared Gospel values - to drift off to the margins.” says Rangi.

So starting from Waitangi Day, they are hoping to set about living a new story on their small patch of shared ground: of friendship, of faith, of solidarity – and cooperation towards a better future together.

These two Anglican church communities say it is a small first step for Ōtaki, but it feels important and good to take it.

Rangi says that given our history, he believes Māori will need to be merciful, and Pākehā will need to be generous.

“We can start by getting to know each other, to come to care more about each other’s lives and to acknowledge the past we share – all that is good and beautiful, as well as all that is bad and ugly.”

“Only then will we be able to walk alongside one another towards more truth, more justice, and more aroha.”

The 2021 Ōtaki Waitangi Day Picnic sets off with mihi and karakia in Rangiātea Church at 3pm, with talks and a panel discussion on the Treaty at All Saints’ Church at 4pm. Entertainment and shared kai is available from 5pm with closing Evening Prayer at 6pm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Parishes of Otaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Investing In Coastal Shipping

The enduring damage done by the economic reforms of the 1980/1990s is still playing out in the communities that lost thousands of well-paid full time jobs, and with a subsequent influx of drugs, domestic violence and mental health problems. A far less visible victim of the market mania for de-regulation has been coastal shipping. As Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison recently pointed out:.. More>>

 

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 