Matakana Link Road – On Time And On Budget As Work Progresses

New drone footage released today of the Matakana Link Road construction shows the significant progress being made on this major project.

Over 333 truck and trailer loads of drainage metal have now been supplied - which would fill a rugby field to a depth of approximately 1m.

Erosion controls are now 100 per cent complete; while site clearing and tree felling is 98 per cent complete.

Matakana Road overhead services have now all been placed underground.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the progress on the project, which he says is coming in on time and on budget.

“The Matakana Link Road will ease congestion around Hill Street and make things easier for people travelling to and from Leigh, Omaha, Sandspit and Snell’s Beach,” he says.

“The community has been asking for this project for a long time and the fact that we can deliver it now is thanks to revenue funded through the Regional Fuel Tax.

“When jobs have taken a hit from the pandemic, this project employs up to 120 staff and uses local Wellsford contractors. It’s a double benefit for locals in Wellsford and Warkworth.”

Rodney Ward Councillor Greg Sayers says local residents are delighted to see this investment from Auckland Transport.

“The link road is part of a wider set of future roading projects which will cater for the inevitable population increase and the associated traffic volumes.

The link between State Highway One and Matakana Road is a 1.35km route that will provide an alternative around the frequently congested Hill Street intersection for traffic heading to Leigh, Omaha, Sandspit and Snells Beach.

Auckland Transport’s Portfolio Delivery Director David Nelson says “it’s difficult to see from State Highway One, but good progress is being made on the project.

“Those living nearby would have no idea about the level of activity, but looking at the drone footage you can see the amazing transformation that is taking shape.”

Rodney Local Board Chair Phelan Pirrie says with the population in the area expected to jump by 20,000 over the next 30 years, the Matakana link project comes at an important time for the future development of the area.

“We are very pleased to see the rapid progress being made by Auckland Transport, especially given the challenges with COVID disruption and budgets cuts. Frankly, the rapidly growing Rodney community needs these critical improvements to our roads as fast as Auckland Transport can deliver them.”

The project is funded with $30.5 million from Auckland Transport and $31.7 million from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

· To read more on the project: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/matakana-link-road/

· The new drone footage can be seen here: https://youtu.be/sO9njzh9_1Y

