Tsunami Threat Downgraded: Evacuees Can Return Home

The threat for this tsunami event has been further downgraded

All people who evacuated can now return.

The advice remains, for all areas under Beach and Marine threat, to stay off beach and shore areas.

NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY – EXPECT STRONG AND UNUSUAL CURRENTS AND UNPREDICTABLE SURGES AT THE SHORE

We expect New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a magnitude 8.1 earthquake near KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION at 2021-03-05 8:28 AM.

Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

AREAS UNDER BEACH AND MARINE THREAT:

The West Coast of the North Island from CAPE REINGA to AHIPARA,

the East Coast of the North Island from CAPE REINGA to MAHIA including Whangarei, GREAT BARRIER ISLAND, the East Coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitemata Harbour, Tauranga, Whakatane, Opotiki and Gisborne,

the West Coast of the South Island from FAREWELL SPIT to MILFORD SOUND including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika,

