Heavyweight Of Hamilton Hospitality Honoured

The late Giuseppe (Joe) Di Maio’s family gather at the bench unveiled in his memory last weekend.

Former Councillor and well-known café owner Giuseppe (Joe) Di Maio was honoured last month with a public bench unveiled outside what was once his iconic Garden Place café.

At the gathering, Mr Di Maio was recognised as a pioneer of Hamilton’s hospitality industry, instigator of outdoor dining and a champion of the city.

Mr Di Maio served two terms as Hamilton City Councillor between 2004 and 2010. As a City Councillor Di Maio contributed to many initiatives and was instrumental in raising funds for the large Christmas tree on display in Garden Place each year.

Councillor Martin Gallagher said the bench was a testament to the man he was and the active role he played in the community.

“Joe was a real advocate who championed the central city. He was passionate and took pride in what he did. Honouring his legacy with this bench befits the work he did in a place he was so committed to”.



Mr Di Maio ran the iconic Gelato Arlecchino eatery which held pride of place next to what is now the central library from 1981 until 2002.

Famous as much for its authentic Italian pizza as it was the larger-than-life owner, it’s only fitting the bench now sits where his loyal customers once dined.

